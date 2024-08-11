Oasys (OAS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.35 Million

Oasys (OAS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 11th. Oasys has a total market cap of $69.22 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oasys has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One Oasys token can now be purchased for $0.0311 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Oasys

Oasys launched on October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,225,422,188 tokens. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games.

Buying and Selling Oasys

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,225,422,187.7 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.03182502 USD and is up 3.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $1,386,630.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

