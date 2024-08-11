Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 89.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 186,495 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,596,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,853,839. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.04 and a one year high of $71.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.06.

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,386,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,752,981.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 250,583,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,952,323,710.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

