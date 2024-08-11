Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) PT Lowered to $31.00

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OLMA. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.0 %

NASDAQ OLMA traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.85. 697,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,284. The stock has a market cap of $662.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.06. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $17.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). As a group, research analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 4,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $63,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 752,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,719,540.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Biocapital Advisors L. Paradigm sold 2,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $35,784,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 783,118 shares in the company, valued at $11,676,289.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 4,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $63,348.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 752,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,719,540.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,449,066 shares of company stock worth $36,319,848. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 949.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 13,146 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.