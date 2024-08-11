Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Get Omeros alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMER

Omeros Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ OMER opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90. Omeros has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $5.68.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.13). Analysts predict that Omeros will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omeros

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMER. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Omeros by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Omeros by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 31,081 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Omeros by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Omeros by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Omeros by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,250,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after acquiring an additional 81,348 shares in the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omeros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.