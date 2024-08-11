Ontology Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a total market cap of $151.72 million and approximately $4.88 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,622.71 or 0.04357424 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00035233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006583 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010141 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00011745 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008365 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 907,697,857 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

