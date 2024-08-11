Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Roth Mkm from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ontrak Stock Performance

OTRK stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.21. 226,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,121,117. Ontrak has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.61.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 304.29% and a negative net margin of 186.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ontrak will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ontrak Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ontrak stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OTRK Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,886,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 10.47% of Ontrak at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

