Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $26.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.03 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Open Lending updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of LPRO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.50. 854,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,908. The company has a current ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 13.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average of $6.29. Open Lending has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $8.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Open Lending from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Lending presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.36.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

