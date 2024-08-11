Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $26.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.03 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Open Lending updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Open Lending Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ LPRO traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.50. 854,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,908. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.41 million, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 13.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Open Lending from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Open Lending from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.36.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

Further Reading

