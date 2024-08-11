Oppenheimer Lowers JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

Get JFrog alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JFrog

JFrog Trading Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ:FROG traded up $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $26.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,122,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.82. JFrog has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 2,250 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $79,380.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,744,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,959,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,860,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,048,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,154,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 2,250 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $79,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,744,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,959,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,107 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,787. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter worth about $2,206,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 394.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 22,864 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter worth about $22,086,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the first quarter worth about $5,337,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,575,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,542,000 after purchasing an additional 145,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.