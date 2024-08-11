Oppenheimer Lowers Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target to $12.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SHLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.76.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.55 million, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.53. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $99.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 122.4% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

