Oppenheimer Raises Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Price Target to $138.00

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $126.00 to $138.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on INGR. StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.33.

INGR stock opened at $130.17 on Wednesday. Ingredion has a one year low of $89.54 and a one year high of $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.43 and its 200 day moving average is $115.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $149,375.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $149,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,988,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total transaction of $3,199,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,073,642.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,185 shares of company stock valued at $4,382,848. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 0.4% during the second quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 6.3% in the first quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank grew its position in Ingredion by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 10.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

