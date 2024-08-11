Oppenheimer Trims Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Target Price to $45.00

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PLRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.57.

PLRX stock opened at $12.28 on Thursday. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $19.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 16.12 and a current ratio of 16.12.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $126,131.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 7,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $88,503.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 94,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,148.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 10,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $126,131.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,596 shares of company stock worth $804,530. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 423,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 43,475 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 342,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 71,369 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

