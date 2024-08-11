Optimum Investment Advisors Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,259,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $897,908,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $403,034,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,073.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 406,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $287,020,000 after purchasing an additional 371,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,066,715,000 after buying an additional 331,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $935.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $842.22.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.9 %

ServiceNow stock traded up $14.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $811.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.27 billion, a PE ratio of 86.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $527.24 and a 1 year high of $850.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $757.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $755.61.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total transaction of $148,773.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,496.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total value of $148,773.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,496.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,264 shares of company stock valued at $7,004,710 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

