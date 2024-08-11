Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 847 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,000.5% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 119,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 108,463 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth $2,786,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 168,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 81,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 762.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 136,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 120,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Down 4.8 %

NYSE:GSBD traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,234,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,954. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.25.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.14%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

