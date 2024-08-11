OriginTrail (TRAC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.79 Million

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 11th. In the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One OriginTrail token can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000833 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $199.58 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail launched on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 406,924,832 tokens. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

