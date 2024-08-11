PaLM AI (PALM) Trading Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days

PaLM AI (PALM) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Over the last week, PaLM AI has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. PaLM AI has a market capitalization of $31.31 million and $427,719.08 worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PaLM AI token can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000666 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PaLM AI Token Profile

PaLM AI was first traded on November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens. The official website for PaLM AI is palmai.tech. PaLM AI’s official message board is palmaierc.medium.com. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc.

Buying and Selling PaLM AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 79,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.40211926 USD and is down -7.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $319,607.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PaLM AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PaLM AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

