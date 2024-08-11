Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAAS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Pan American Silver from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,486,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,016,000 after purchasing an additional 653,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,225,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,440,000 after buying an additional 159,908 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $63,066,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 15,618.3% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,803,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,340,000 after buying an additional 3,779,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,046,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,746,000 after buying an additional 107,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAAS opened at $19.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.54 and a beta of 1.31. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $24.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $686.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.08 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -86.96%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

