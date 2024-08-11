Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Cut to $47.00

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Papa Johns International in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Papa Johns International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.82.

Get Papa Johns International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Papa Johns International

Papa Johns International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.86. 1,476,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,342. Papa Johns International has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $83.51. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.87.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Papa Johns International had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $507.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Papa Johns International will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Papa Johns International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Papa Johns International

In other news, CEO Ravi Thanawala acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,579.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,797.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Papa Johns International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 396.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Papa Johns International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Papa Johns International by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period.

Papa Johns International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Papa Johns International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa Johns International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.