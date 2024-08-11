PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) PT Raised to $60.00 at Needham & Company LLC

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PAR. Benchmark upped their target price on PAR Technology from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens upgraded PAR Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PAR Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

Shares of PAR stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.79. 406,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,995. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.57. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $55.66.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 17.14% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. Research analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

