Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PARA. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a sell rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Paramount Global from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.94.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.30. 14,193,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,767,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.67, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.78.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PARA. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 146.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 151,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 90,262 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 679,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 34,541 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 406,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 103,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 541.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 708,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 598,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

