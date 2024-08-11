Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $26.30-27.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.20-20.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.55 billion. Parker-Hannifin also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 26.300-27.000 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PH shares. Raymond James began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $615.43.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $569.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,999. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $362.49 and a fifty-two week high of $576.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $525.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $531.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $73.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

