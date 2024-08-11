Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Price Target Increased to $23.50 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $23.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.
PAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Paymentus from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Paymentus to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paymentus has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.31.
In other Paymentus news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $105,107.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 136,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,703.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $29,625.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 142,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,673,126.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $105,107.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 136,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,703.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 87.76% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAY. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paymentus during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 2,948.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Paymentus in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.
Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.
