PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $72.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $68.00. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair raised shares of PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $64.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,605,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,073,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. PayPal has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $70.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in PayPal by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

