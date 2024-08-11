Peak Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 42,062 Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 42,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,928,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,510,000 after buying an additional 1,043,529 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $405,513,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,800,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,931,000 after acquiring an additional 109,028 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fastenal by 21.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,248,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,617,000 after purchasing an additional 569,118 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 46.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,402 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.39. 1,310,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,667,312. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $79.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on FAST shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

