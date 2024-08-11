Peak Financial Advisors LLC Invests $414,000 in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STWD. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STWD shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.79.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

STWD stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.53. 1,214,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,211,095. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.70.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.23 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 138.13%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

