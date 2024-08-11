Peak Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 37.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Micron Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

MU stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.08. 21,627,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,416,703. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.57) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total value of $1,476,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,048 shares in the company, valued at $26,822,084.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total value of $1,476,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,822,084.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $860,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,363,931.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,174 shares of company stock valued at $13,716,343 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

