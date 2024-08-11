Peak Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,000. AutoZone comprises approximately 1.6% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $3,044,000. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 0.4% during the second quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,393,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole acquired 36 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,200.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,112.71.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $36.77 on Friday, hitting $3,120.25. 73,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,701. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,942.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,941.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,375.35 and a one year high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $34.12 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

