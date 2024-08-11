Peak Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Simplify Stable Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Stable Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCKFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 250,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,179,000. Simplify Stable Income ETF makes up about 3.5% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned about 4.69% of Simplify Stable Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Stable Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $740,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simplify Stable Income ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 399,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after acquiring an additional 33,884 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Stable Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $589,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Simplify Stable Income ETF by 39.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Simplify Stable Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000.

Shares of BUCK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.71. The company had a trading volume of 23,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,322. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.83. Simplify Stable Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67.

The Simplify Stable Income ETF (BUCK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. BUCK was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

