Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) PT Raised to $10.50 at UBS Group

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group from $9.00 to $10.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.90.

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.02. 854,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,978. The stock has a market cap of $843.18 million, a P/E ratio of -11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Pediatrix Medical Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.02.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $504.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.49 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 12.58%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 130,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 33,057 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,023 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,721,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 29.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 93,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 21,351 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

