Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.14.

Permian Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

PR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.61. 8,609,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,303,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 4.37. Permian Resources has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $18.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Permian Resources will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In other news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Resources

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

