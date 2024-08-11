Piper Sandler Cuts Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $46.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.15.

MNST traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.06. The company had a trading volume of 14,618,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,446,106. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $43.32 and a 12-month high of $61.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.83. The stock has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after buying an additional 49,495 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,340,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,035,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

