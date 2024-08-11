Piper Sandler Increases Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target to $105.00

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PLMR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Palomar from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Palomar in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Palomar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $89.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.62. Palomar has a 12-month low of $48.08 and a 12-month high of $96.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.31.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $123.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Palomar will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $83,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,344 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,367.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $549,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 454,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,674,001.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $83,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,367.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock worth $4,245,216 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Palomar by 15.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,295,000 after purchasing an additional 66,478 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Palomar by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Palomar by 9.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 237,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,254,000 after acquiring an additional 20,143 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

