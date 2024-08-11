Piper Sandler Trims Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Target Price to $90.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $128.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Baird R W cut Albemarle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $124.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $151.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.11.

NYSE:ALB opened at $81.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.72 and a 200 day moving average of $114.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $203.62.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Albemarle by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,076,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,022,420,000 after buying an additional 3,979,885 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 176.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,588,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662,117 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,341,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,185,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $749,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,164 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Albemarle by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,800,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $838,025,000 after buying an additional 1,396,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

