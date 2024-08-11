PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $0.70 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PLBY

PLBY Group Stock Down 23.3 %

Shares of PLBY Group stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.61. 1,912,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,125. The stock has a market cap of $44.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. PLBY Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.32 million during the quarter. PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 124.32% and a negative return on equity of 135.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Marc Crossman sold 56,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total value of $48,924.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,000.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,532 shares of company stock worth $169,644. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PLBY Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PLBY Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,441,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.35% of PLBY Group worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PLBY Group

(Get Free Report)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.