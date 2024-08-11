Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $143.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.54 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 181.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Plug Power updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Plug Power Stock Down 5.3 %

Plug Power stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 37,094,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,062,500. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $9.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley raised Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.39.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Featured Articles

