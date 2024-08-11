Polymesh (POLYX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $108.91 Million

Polymesh (POLYX) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. Polymesh has a total market cap of $108.91 million and $12.90 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymesh token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polymesh has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Polymesh Token Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,077,373,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,077,066,136.471927 with 870,870,047.810433 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.22406265 USD and is up 3.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $8,621,547.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymesh should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

