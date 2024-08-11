Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) and Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) Head to Head Contrast

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Free Report) and Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Enveric Biosciences has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.8% of Enveric Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 100.0% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Enveric Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enveric Biosciences N/A -383.90% -204.47% Prestige Consumer Healthcare 18.60% 13.48% 6.34%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enveric Biosciences and Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Enveric Biosciences and Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enveric Biosciences N/A N/A -$17.29 million ($6.41) -0.09 Prestige Consumer Healthcare $1.13 billion 2.92 $209.34 million $4.17 15.89

Prestige Consumer Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Enveric Biosciences. Enveric Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prestige Consumer Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Enveric Biosciences and Prestige Consumer Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enveric Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Prestige Consumer Healthcare 0 1 3 0 2.75

Enveric Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,717.69%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus price target of $98.25, indicating a potential upside of 48.30%. Given Enveric Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Enveric Biosciences is more favorable than Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Summary

Prestige Consumer Healthcare beats Enveric Biosciences on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development of small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of anxiety, depression, and addiction disorders. Its lead product candidates are EB-002, an active metabolite of psilocybin, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of anxiety disorders; and EB-003 that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment mental health. The company also focuses on the development of cannabinoid conjugate molecules for the treatment of pain and cancer. Enveric Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. It offers BC/Goody's analgesic powders, Boudreaux's Butt Paste baby ointments, Chloraseptic sore throat liquids and lozenges, Clear Eyes for eye redness relief, Compound W wart removals, DenTek for PEG oral care, Debrox ear wax removals, and Dramamine for motion sickness relief. The company also provides Fleet adult enemas/suppositories, Gaviscon upset stomach remedies, Luden's cough drops, Monistat vaginal anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, Summer's Eve feminine hygiene, TheraTears dry eye relief, Fess nasal saline spray and washes, and Hydralyte for oral rehydration products. It sells its products through mass merchandisers; and drug, food, dollar, convenience, and club stores, as well as e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. in August 2018. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

