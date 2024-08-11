Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.40-4.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13-1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion. Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.400-4.460 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.25.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBH
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Prestige Consumer Healthcare
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- What are earnings reports?
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.