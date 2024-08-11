Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.40-4.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13-1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion. Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.400-4.460 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of PBH traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.25. The stock had a trading volume of 274,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,038. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $56.34 and a 52 week high of $75.31.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

