Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Primerica from $245.00 to $243.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Primerica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $266.75.

Primerica Stock Performance

PRI traded up $5.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.41. The company had a trading volume of 122,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,397. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.09. Primerica has a twelve month low of $184.76 and a twelve month high of $256.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.18.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $803.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.88 million. Primerica had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total transaction of $341,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,466.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total transaction of $341,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,466.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $668,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,764,208.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Primerica by 45.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 2.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Primerica by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 43,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

