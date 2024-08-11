Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.40 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Primo Water updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Primo Water Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Primo Water stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,956. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.23. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $25.60. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC upped their target price on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Primo Water from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

