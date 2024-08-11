Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.40 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Primo Water updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Primo Water Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Primo Water stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,956. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.23. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $25.60. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Primo Water Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.36%.
Primo Water Company Profile
Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.
