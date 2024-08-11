ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

ProAssurance Stock Up 16.3 %

NYSE:PRA traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.42. The stock had a trading volume of 590,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,682. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.97. ProAssurance has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $684.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRA shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ProAssurance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

About ProAssurance

(Get Free Report)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.