Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 386.63% and a negative return on equity of 70.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Profound Medical updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Profound Medical Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of PROF traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 57,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,028. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.57. Profound Medical has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $11.69. The stock has a market cap of $228.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PROF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

