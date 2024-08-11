Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Lowered to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PGNY. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Progyny from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Progyny from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.50.

Get Progyny alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Progyny

Progyny Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.12. Progyny has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $42.08.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $304.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.32 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $41,506.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at $286,682.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,682.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 362,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,877,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progyny

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new stake in Progyny during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Progyny by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Progyny

(Get Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.