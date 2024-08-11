Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.23 EPS

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $2.23, Briefing.com reports. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 193.17%. The business had revenue of $132.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3184.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Prothena Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $20.55. 568,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,330. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.74. Prothena has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $63.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on PRTA shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Prothena from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Prothena from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Prothena from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

