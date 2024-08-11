PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PubMatic from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Shares of PubMatic stock traded down $5.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.06. 4,047,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,477. PubMatic has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $25.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $702.02 million, a P/E ratio of 66.96 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,640 shares in the company, valued at $64,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $49,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,640 shares in the company, valued at $64,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $468,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,324 shares of company stock worth $2,394,449. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic during the first quarter worth $107,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in PubMatic by 56.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

