Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 12th.

Pulse Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLSE opened at $15.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.09 million, a PE ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.63. Pulse Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $20.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Burke Thomas Barrett purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

Featured Stories

