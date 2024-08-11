PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $12.83 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for PulteGroup in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $12.83 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.56. The consensus estimate for PulteGroup’s current full-year earnings is $12.85 per share.
PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on PulteGroup
PulteGroup Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $123.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.06. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.61. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $135.62.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $3,748,504.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,729,065.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,960,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $68,985,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,892,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,316,000 after purchasing an additional 523,623 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 130.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 388,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,837,000 after purchasing an additional 219,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 40.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 733,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,511,000 after purchasing an additional 212,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.
About PulteGroup
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PulteGroup
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.