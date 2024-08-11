PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $12.83 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for PulteGroup in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $12.83 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.56. The consensus estimate for PulteGroup’s current full-year earnings is $12.85 per share.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zelman & Associates raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.14.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $123.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.06. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.61. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $135.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $3,748,504.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,729,065.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,960,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $68,985,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,892,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,316,000 after purchasing an additional 523,623 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 130.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 388,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,837,000 after purchasing an additional 219,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 40.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 733,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,511,000 after purchasing an additional 212,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

