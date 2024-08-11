Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Select Water Solutions, Inc. Issued By Northland Capmk (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) – Northland Capmk boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Select Water Solutions in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Select Water Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Select Water Solutions’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WTTR. Citigroup raised shares of Select Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Select Water Solutions in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company.

Select Water Solutions Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of WTTR opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.60. Select Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $12.27.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $365.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.25 million. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Select Water Solutions by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 55.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Select Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael Skarke sold 13,421 shares of Select Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $131,257.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 380,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,994.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

