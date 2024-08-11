Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Packaging Co. of America Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Packaging Co. of America in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.04. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $8.62 per share.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS.

PKG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

Shares of PKG opened at $194.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.58. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $143.82 and a twelve month high of $201.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.8% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,057,752.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,794.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,794.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,128.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

