Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for ADC Therapeutics SA Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ADC Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.47). The consensus estimate for ADC Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.92) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ADC Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

ADC Therapeutics stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. ADC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $220.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADC Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADCT. Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its position in ADC Therapeutics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ADC Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Redmile Group, Llc purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,995,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,516,062.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

